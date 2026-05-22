SelfDrive Mobility records growth in UAE monthly car subscription segment

A growing number of residents and visitors in the UAE are moving away from traditional car ownership, opting instead for monthly car subscription services that offer greater flexibility and convenience.

SelfDrive Mobility says it has seen rising demand for its monthly car rental Dubai, reflecting a broader shift in how people approach personal mobility. The trend is being driven by users looking for adaptable transport options without the long-term commitments typically associated with owning a vehicle.

According to the company, the increasing use of app-based services and Dubai’s focus on smart mobility are also contributing to this change. Customers are showing a preference for digital platforms that allow quick access to vehicles, easy booking management.

Soham Shah, founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, said: “The mobility sector in the UAE is evolving rapidly as consumers continue to prioritise convenience, digital accessibility and flexible transportation models. We are witnessing stronger adoption of subscription-led mobility services across multiple customer segments.”

SelfDrive Mobility noted that the increase in demand has been particularly visible among corporate users, long-term visitors, entrepreneurs and professionals relocating to Dubai.

The company added that growth in its car rental Dubai services has also been supported by rising tourism activity and increasing demand for short-term mobility solutions within the emirate.

Industry trends indicate that vehicle subscription models are becoming an increasingly important component of the UAE’s broader mobility landscape as transportation services continue to integrate digital-first customer experiences.

SelfDrive Mobility currently provides daily rentals, monthly subscriptions and long-term vehicle access solutions through its digital platform across the UAE and international markets.