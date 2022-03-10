Self-made mogul Edwin Tsang embodies Dubai's new digital economy

By Darby Jones Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:35 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:36 PM

With society in Dubai and much of the UAE drifting away from the notion of a traditional nine to five work schedule, younger generations are creating new avenues for themselves, largely thanks to the digital renaissance we have been experiencing. There are several realities regarding Gen Z and Millennials in the workforce: they are more digitally sound, tech-focused and are more interested in making money than simply climbing up the corporate ranks. “Everyone should be looking at Gen-Z’s habits and tendencies now to understand the generation that will set the standards going forward. While boomers and millennials have been fighting based on their vastly different outlooks, Gen-Z so far seems to have it all figured out,” Samantha G. Wolfe, founder of PitchFWD and adjunct professor at NYU Steinhardt, told Forbes.

Young entrepreneur Edwin Tsang seems to have it all figured out, too. The 23-year-old self-made millionaire has set himself apart from others by focusing on what is best for himself rather than following what others were doing. Tsang discovered his interest in business at a very young age and has now logged nearly 10 years as a successful entrepreneur.

After taking a gap year to explore his interests between high school and college, Tsang then began college but realised it was not the right fit for him. “I went to school a year later but dropped out in my third year as I felt school was not the right fit and I wouldn’t be able to get any more value out of it,” explained Tsang. “I had already met a lot of people and got the chance to partake in various classes that I thought interested me but found the information not very relevant to current real life.”

He then spent every day working towards his goals and pushing his drive for success even further. Although this was a major financial risk for Tsang, he pushed through the first two years of his journey by self-funding many projects while gaining experience and mentorship from others. He has continued building his portfolio while exploring cryptocurrency, too.

Tsang has proven to be quite a people person, as he sees the value in genuinely listening to and learning from others. He claims to learn best from 'meeting people and asking them questions and taking their experiences and using it to [his] advantage'.