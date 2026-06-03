Dubai continues to attract major technology ventures as artificial intelligence companies increasingly look beyond traditional tech hubs to build globally adaptable systems. This summer, SeKondBrain.AI will officially launch from Dubai, positioning the UAE as the operational centre for a new generation of enterprise intelligence platforms designed for rapidly evolving international markets.

The company is the latest venture from tech entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, who believes the future of AI development depends on building systems capable of adapting across diverse economic and cultural environments. Unlike many existing AI models developed primarily for Western markets, SeKondBrain.AI is being engineered to support organisations operating across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, where infrastructure, languages, and workflows differ significantly.

Duggal is widely recognised in the global technology industry for founding Builder.ai, a platform that simplified software development for businesses and raised more than $450 million in funding while reaching a valuation close to $2 billion. Over the years, he has become known for promoting practical AI solutions that help companies scale operations more efficiently. His latest venture reflects lessons learned from rapid growth and the increasing need for AI systems that preserve organisational knowledge instead of treating every interaction as isolated data.

Built along a Dubai-London corridor, SeKondBrain.AI combines the UAE’s fast-moving innovation ecosystem with Europe’s institutional reach. Duggal’s development team, internally known as the “Kognotivo,” regularly gathers in Dubai, reinforcing the city’s role as the company’s long-term strategic headquarters despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

“The UAE has done an incredible job handling the current situation,” Duggal said. “It’s the kind of crisis response many countries will study in future.”

Dubai’s reputation for resilience has strengthened significantly in recent years. From reopening international tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic to successfully hosting Expo 2020 Dubai with more than 24 million visits, the emirate has consistently demonstrated an ability to maintain economic momentum during periods of disruption.

SeKondBrain.AI is designed to create a connected intelligence layer across documents, conversations, meetings, and business decisions. Instead of allowing valuable insights to disappear after projects or AI prompts end, the platform aims to help organisations retain institutional memory and build continuously evolving knowledge systems. “We’ve got systems that answer like an autonomous car can drive,” Duggal explained. “But it’s missing the knowledge map to get anywhere predictably.”

By launching from Dubai, SeKondBrain.AI is positioning itself at the centre of emerging global AI markets while reinforcing the UAE’s growing reputation as a leading destination for advanced technology innovation and enterprise transformation.