Segrex Development introduces Stonehenge Residence: Affordable luxury in Jumeirah Village Circle

Segrex Development, a reputable Dubai developer, presents Stonehenge Residence, a game-changing project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Stonehenge offers its residents the best of both worlds: affordability and comfort, combined with top-notch amenities, modern design, and quality construction comparable to upscale buildings in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 4:19 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 4:21 PM

Concept

Stonehenge is a cutting-edge, stylish residence in the heart of the JVC district, ready to revolutionise Dubai's approach to construction and design. Here exquisite design blends seamlessly with luxury, reflecting every detail — from development to final decorations. The complex of two buildings with an infinity swimming pool on the rooftop and a comfortable internal infrastructure sets a new level for standards of living. While providing the highest quality, Stonehenge offers the new concept of affordable luxury, where one can find an apartment that fits their budget yet exceeds their imagination. With this project Dubai feels like home to everyone, starting from aspiring professionals to young families to expats, who are new to the UAE.

Location

Stonehenge is located in the tranquil community of Jumeirah Village Circle. At first glance, JVC is not the district to disrupt the real estate market. However, it all changes with Stonehenge Residence and its innovative luxury approach. The project finds itself in the heart of the new Dubai, surrounded by landscaped parks. Those looking for a perfect balance will find it in JVC – one can hide from a bustling city without going to the outskirts. The proximity of major highways — Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — means having access to almost every destination in Dubai within half an hour. It takes almost 15 minutes to the Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport. All types of important infrastructure are available within a five-10 minute walk – kindergartens, prestigious educational centres, supermarkets, and parks. Within five minutes of drive, you can reach Circle Mall with stores, cinema, restaurants and cafes. Stonehenge is changing the face of the whole district, making a difference for the future.

Architecture and interior

The complex boasts stunning modern architecture, with sleek lines, large windows, and contemporary design elements. It stands out as an impressive landmark in the area, exuding elegance and sophistication. Stonehenge’s architectural solution is an opposition of two volumes — the strict geometric shape of the main volume of the building with a decorative pattern in the accentuated corner of the facade and the curvilinear floating roof line of the 10th floor. A contrast of textures from the extreme smoothness of porcelain tiles to the rough texture of natural stone, and the wooden details used within the design, create a feeling of harmony, warmth and tranquillity.

The infinity pool on the roof provides stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina and the Burj Khalifa. The cosy terraces of the first-floor apartments allow one to enjoy the landform of the landscaped courtyard. Glazed balconies are provided for each apartment, regardless of its size, as well as a private parking space for each apartment.

The lobby design has a reference to the name Stonehenge – natural shades of genuine stone, from light grey to accent black, prevail in the interior. The use of natural stone not only enhances the lobby's aesthetic appeal but also adds a sense of organic beauty and earthiness to the overall design. The rhythmic and spacious entrance has a few couches, where residents may conduct business meetings, communicate with friends, or just comfortably wait for a cab.

Apartments

Stonehenge Residence offers a wide range of apartments for all types of families and young people, from 447 to 2500 sqft. Two design options are available: the first is the white box with a fully equipped kitchen, while the second one includes high-quality turnkey decoration, which includes furniture as well. Segrex makes sure that their apartments stand out and highlight residents’ personalities, that’s why all furniture is custom-made for Stonehenge.

Studio apartments are available in two versions: classic and smart — both include a kitchen, and living space, yet smart apartments are designed to fit a young family, providing a comfortable stay in a separate living room and bedroom.

One-bedroom apartments are designed in a way that every family can find the ideal option. They provide a separate master area with a bedroom, cloakroom, bathroom, and common area, which has not only a kitchen, dining room and sitting area but also a separate bathroom with a shower room. Glazed balconies are provided for each apartment, regardless of its size, as well as a private parking space for each apartment.

The four penthouses on the 10th floor have a special floor plan for demanding users. Beautiful views from 4.5-metre high stained glass windows and ample personal space, the privileges of a private garden and barbecue area with views to the city. The prices start at Dh5,15,000 for studios, Dh7,51,000 for one-bedroom apartments, and Dh2,270,900 for penthouses.

Infrastructure

The infrastructure of Stonehenge Residence includes everything that one expects to see in upscale buildings. Residents have access to the fully equipped personal gym (no need to leave the building to do sports), a private English-style garden with yoga and relaxation areas, and spacious lounge zones that are suitable for work and meetings. The rooftop infinity pool will enable residents to relax and refresh away from prying eyes. Private terraces in the apartments on the first floor give additional space for comfortable living. Restaurants and supermarkets in the building are giving an outstanding level of comfort, where everything you need is at arm’s length.

For young families, who often prioritise functional and affordable housing, Stonehenge Residence will become a project that surpasses expectations. The brand-new apartments cater to the needs of young parents, offering excellent furniture, modern technologies, and rich infrastructure. The development boasts a park, nearby schools and leisure centres. The apartments are designed to make a comfortable living with kids.

With a vision to create living spaces that enable people to live better lives, Segrex Development invites investors and homebuyers to experience the pinnacle of affordable luxury in Jumeirah Village Circle.