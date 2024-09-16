Seed Group partners with Purple Group to promote accessibility and the inclusion of people of determination in the UAE business sector

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has formed a strategic partnership with Purple Group, a UK-based company committed to empowering business and employment opportunities for people of determination. This strategic partnership is developed to reinforce inclusivity, business engagement, and support for citizens with disabilities in the UAE and the larger MENA region.

Follow us on







Purple Group is a global, market-leading, multi-disciplinary organisation working with people of determination and world-renowned corporations and businesses. Its innovative suite of services includes direct payment support, employment guidance, and consultancy on accessibility and inclusion for persons with determination. The corporation also has programs like Purple Tuesday, an initiative that enhances the customer experiences of people of determination, and EnableAll, an accessible e-commerce platform developed to create a more accessible online shopping experience for everyone. These tech-based projects fundamentally signal Purple Group’s mission to advance choice, control, and independence for people of determination.

Seed Group is a leading authority that facilitates streamlined market access for international businesses in Dubai’s vibrant corporate world. The company draws on its extensive expertise and royal backing to deliver deep market insights and vast networks spanning public and private enterprises. With a strong commitment to tech-oriented innovation and inclusivity, there is no doubt that Purple Group is an excellent fit within Seed Group’s ecosystem of innovative partners — due to its alignment with the latter entity’s broader ethos and vision.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group, conveyed his delight for the partnership, saying: “Purple Group has a suite of use cases for its untapped, albeit fiercely loyal, market. They also have an excellent goal of changing the narrative around people of determination from a disadvantage to one about potential and value. We are eager to empower them to facilitate such a vision and expand their business offerings to an equally robust audience in the region.” Tammy Jones, CEO of Purple Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, stating: “There are 1.3 billion people of determination in the world — that’s 17% of the global population. The inclusion of people of determination and accessibility are increasingly becoming non-negotiable with staff, customers, and investors, yet the vast majority of businesses don’t have a strategy to achieve this. Our partnership will support UAE businesses, improve the experiences of people of determination as employees and customers, and access the global $13 trillion disability market — offering a win-win scenario for both businesses and people of determination.”

Purple Group is anticipated to exhibit its ability to create a more inclusive business environment across multiple sectors through its partnership with Seed Group. This strategic connection allows people of determination to seamlessly access new technologies, contributing to tangible progress and significant value-add to the UAE and the larger MENA region’s socio-economic field.