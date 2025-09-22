Seed Group forges ties with Nawgati to modernise the UAE’s fuel retail and station management

In a move to advance the UAE’s software for smarter fuel station operations, Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has signed a strategic agreement with Nawgati. The collaboration will deploy advanced digital tools to optimise performance at retail petrol outlets in Dubai and across the country.

Founded in 2019, Nawgati is a leading fuel-tech company based in India, transforming the fuelling experience for both the providers and consumers. The firm specialises in congestion management, compliance monitoring, and operational optimisation for fuel stations. Its flagship platform, Aaveg, integrates deep learning, mobile applications, and real-time analytics to streamline station workflows and reduce service bottlenecks.

Trusted by Delhi Transport, Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Torrent Gas, and other outlets operated by all major oil marketing companies, the fuel-tech firm processes various real-time information for fleet managers, distributors, and station operators. Through its newly formed alliance with Seed Group, Nawgati will gain access to a high-level ecosystem that greatly improves its positioning in the UAE and supports Dubai’s plans for smarter mobility solutions.

Acknowledging the collaboration’s significance, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, remarked: “Nawgati brings a digital solution that modernises fuel retail operations, a sector vital to mobility and economic growth. With steady growth expected in the UAE’s fuel retail sector by 2030, the company’s expertise is a timely addition to our portfolio. We are confident this will empower regional businesses to streamline processes and deliver smarter customer experiences.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Vaibhav Kaushik, co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, said: “This partnership with Seed Group marks a significant milestone in Nawgati’s journey as we step out of India and into global markets. Having proven our capabilities with some of the largest energy companies back home, we are now ready to bring the same efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the UAE’s fuel retail ecosystem. The UAE is at the forefront of adopting future-ready mobility solutions. With Seed Group’s regional leadership and our technology, we are confident in transforming the fuelling experience, empowering operators with smarter tools, reducing congestion for consumers, and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable mobility across the region and beyond.”

Through the integration of Seed Group’s regional influence with Nawgati’s technology, the strategic association is set to cut congestion at busy outlets, improve monitoring standards, and achieve quantifiable sustainability results. Over time, it is expected to help modernise the region’s fuel ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.nawgati.com and www.seedgroup.com.