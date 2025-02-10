Seed Group and Digit88 forge innovative alliance to help accelerate the UAE’s technology industry

From left: Varadha Raju G R, advisor to the CEO of Digit88; Dheeraj Sood, founder and CEO of Digit88; Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Nitin Shenoy, director — program and delivery of Digit88.

In an innovative move to contribute to Dubai’s robust technology industry, Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with Digit88, a globally recognised provider of offshore software development and technology services. This collaboration is designed to further Dubai’s tech-powered infrastructure ecosystem and help accelerate digital transformation in the UAE.

Digit88 is a leading provider of offshore software development and professional services, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The firm offers tailored solutions — including full-stack application development, conversational AI agents, quality assurance and testing, cloud enablement, data analytics, and offshore team management — for start-ups and global companies. Digit88 empowers its clients across conversational AI, energy/utilities, healthcare, e-commerce, PLM, and other industries to reduce time-to-market and scale efficiently.

As a corporate institution of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Seed Group is a leading authority in facilitating successful market entry and expansion for global businesses into the country — and wider MENA region. For over two decades, it has streamlined processes for international entrepreneurs seeking efficient ways to start business operations in Dubai. Partnering with Seed Group provides Digit88 access to extensive regional networks and in-depth knowledge of the local corporate ecosystem. Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic cooperation. He remarked: "Welcoming Digit88 to our portfolio of partners is a big move towards contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s multifaceted and robust software development ecosystem. Their expertise in engineering cutting-edge technology products, complimented with their stringent, process-driven approach, will simplify operations for local clients requiring these services. Our alliance with Digit88 further pushes our goal of delivering top-tier and relevant tech solutions for businesses across the MENA region, while establishing new benchmarks in offshore software development and AI innovation." Dheeraj Sood, founder and CEO of Digit88 Technologies, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to enter into this strategic association with Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in the UAE and the broader MENA region. This cooperation allows us to bring our model of software engineering excellence to innovative companies in the region. We look forward to establishing ourselves as the preferred technology services partner for enterprises and businesses in this dynamic market."

With its strategic association with Seed Group, Digit88 is set to engage with key decision-makers from the public and private sectors while acquiring invaluable insights into local market nuances to strengthen its brand presence. In the upcoming months, the full-stack product engineering and professional services company is expected to make an important push for the UAE’s long-term pursuit of engineering a future-ready economy.