SEDCO unveils comprehensive phygital customer experience platform FASTSERV

The new modules offer seamless management of physical and digital journeys, enabling customers to access services from different organisations across various sectors

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 2:00 PM

SEDCO, a global leader in providing customer experience and digital branch transformation solutions, launched FASTSERV Mobile and FASTSERV Meet at Seamless Middle East 2023. The new modules offer seamless management of physical and digital journeys, enabling customers to access services from different organisations across various sectors, and getting served smart and fast.

FASTSERV Mobile empowers customers to plan their physical visits ahead, book appointments, issue e-tickets, view the nearest branch with the least waiting time, and navigate its locations smoothly. On the other hand, FASTSERV Meet facilitates advisory services through virtual appointments via video calls, eliminating the need for physical visits and streamlining service delivery.

Majdi Shawish, CEO at SEDCO, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “We are delighted to launch our latest innovation in customer experience, FASTSERV Mobile and FASTSERV Meet to complete our FASTSERV platform, providing a comprehensive customer experience that goes beyond the branch to a digital journey. Many of the services provided at branches and call centres can now be delivered in a fast and smart manner through video calls, eliminating travel and waiting times. It completely gets rid of the usual confusion and hassle encountered at the regular call centre, improving customer experience significantly."

Shawish emphasised that FASTSERV Mobile and FASTSERV Meet empower businesses to enhance efficiency, reach a wider customer base, and deliver seamless experiences to both pre-booked and walk-in customers. By reducing waiting times and optimising staff utilisation, businesses can improve overall branch efficiency.

SEDCO’s CEO also highlighted the cost-saving benefits of FASTSERV Meet, reducing the need for additional staff or branches. Through advertisement widgets, businesses can effectively promote services and flagship branches, ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

“This is our seventh-year participation in Seamless ME exhibition, providing a massive opportunity to showcase our latest innovations, share our vision, and demonstrate our cutting-edge solutions in the market. This happens at a time when SEDCO is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Along with the demonstration of our latest FASTSERV innovations, we have also showcased the latest advancements in smart digital branches tailored for the banking sector at the exhibition,” Shawish further elaborated.

Shawish reflected on the company's milestone, stating, "Our 40th year is a testament to our resilience and commitment to continuous reinvention, staying ahead with the latest technologies and industry trends. SEDCO has evolved over four decades, achieving numerous milestones and establishing itself as a trusted partner in customer experience management."

He further emphasised SEDCO's dedication to driving digital transformation to reshape the future of the banking and financial services sector, revolutionising customer experiences through self-service machines and the integration of AI technologies.

Looking ahead, SEDCO envisions customer experience management playing a pivotal role in shaping industries. With a focus on cloud, mobility, AI, and fintech SEDCO remains committed to innovation, creating seamless solutions for physical and virtual customer journeys. Their unwavering commitment to exceptional experiences positions them as a global leader meeting the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

SEDCO is a leading global company in digital branch transformation, queue management systems, virtual queuing, and self-service solutions. The company caters to 5,500 branches of companies and 60,000 installations in 50 countries around the world.