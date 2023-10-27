Secure your spot: Bookings now open for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Formula 1 on Dubai Yachts

The wait is over! The countdown has begun as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 is now all set for another adrenaline-pumping race into action

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:48 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:10 PM

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula1, the globally renowned event, promises roaring thrills and greater excitement, set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Marina Circuit. The event scheduled for November 23 is one of the most eagerly expected events on the global sports calendar, with a line-up of star-studded events and races battling for the World Championship.

"With the largest number of 50,000 racegoers and a gathering of F1 World Champions, we are waiting to experience the magic of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023. From music performances to fine dining options, and after the race concerts, the four-day event on Yas Island will be spectacular," says a thrilled fan from Germany. This marks her second visit to the UAE to be part of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The demand for this event is significantly high, as thousands of people sign up to watch the race live, resulting in ticket sales soaring high as expected. One of the most exclusive ways to witness the grandeur of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 is none other than from the deck of a luxurious yacht. Secure your spot for this extraordinary event by booking Formula 1 tickets at Dubai Yachts, the premier yacht charter marketplace in the UAE. It’s a marketplace that connects yacht seekers and yacht owners in Dubai and features a robust reservation platform to check availability of yachts, select preferred dates, and make secure online payments.

Tarlan Musaev, the founder of MTR Group and the CEO of Dubai Yachts, invites you to "Witness the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 and meet the racing champions from November 23 to 26 at the Yas Marina Circuit. At Dubai Yachts, you can book your tickets for the best Formula 1 package, including a four-day yacht charter, Marina passes, track view berthing, and world-class onboard amenities. Book your tickets now at Dubai Yachts to experience one of the biggest racing events in the world from the high-end luxury that'll have your friends in awe."

F1 ticket holders will receive complimentary one-day access to any of Yas Island's famous theme parks — Louvre Museum, Emirates Park Zoo, Qasr Al Want, and Pit Lane. Pit Lane offers a fantastic opportunity for fans to capture memories through photographs and interact with like-minded sports enthusiasts from around the globe. It's a moment where passion for Formula 1 and the shared love for the sport unite fans in a truly magical way.

The after-race concert on Thursday will get even more exciting as Ava Max will call upon the show for her stunning performance. She will certainly captivate the audience with her fashion style that aligns with her magical voice. With an incredible selection of chart-topping hits, the electronic dance superstar Tiësto will perform an electrifying performance that will always be second to none.

What's more…? "Hailing from the US, the iconic rock band Foo Fighters is set the Yasalam After-Race Concert Stage with a Sunday night performance that promises nothing short of epic. A few more events will also set the stage on Sunday night," says the event coordinator from Dubai Yachts.

As the dates and after-race concerts are announced, ticket sales are already surging. Daria Kolotilina, the media person from Dubai Yachts, stated, "If you wish to witness world-class drivers competing on the renowned Yas Marina Circuit luxuriously, securing your spots on the most exclusive viewing platforms – luxury yachts will be an ideal choice. Book your F1 tickets at Dubaiyachts.com to experience the race in luxury and style with your comfort."

Booking a Formula 1 tickets with Dubai Yachts to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 is not just an opportunity. It's a chance to witness the glitz, thrill, and excitement of the electrifying atmosphere of roaring engines and rushing racers.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, ticket sales, and luxury yacht charter, please write us info@dubaiyachts.com or visit www.dubaiyachts.com.