Second cycle of ‘Sharjah Award for Public Finance’ launched

Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:05 PM

The board of trustees of the 'Sharjah Award for Public Finance' announced the second edition of the award organised by the Sharjah Finance Department (SFD), in cooperation with the Arab organisation for administrative development. This comes after the award was suspended for four years due to the exceptional circumstances of Covid-19. This year’s award features 17 different institutional and individual categories, technical and organisational participation conditions, and the award nomination criteria.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, chairman of the board of the award expressed his pride in launching the new edition of the award, which aims to strengthen and enable the success and sustainability of the financial sector in Arab countries, by evaluating the level of commitment to standards and requirements of excellence in government financial work by institutions and individuals.

He stressed that the objectives of the award are in line with the directives of the Government of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to enable and combine efforts to develop individuals' skills, experiences, cultures and creative abilities through creating value in businesses.

Dr Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, vice-chairman of the board of trustees, and director general of the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development, explained the role of the award in bringing about development and improvement in the concepts of public finance in the Arab world, and enabling policies and strategies related to public finance.