Seabreeze Logistics marks 30 years with new regional headquarters in Dubai

Seabreeze Logistics, a member of Breeze Holdings, has marked 30 years of operations by inaugurating its new regional headquarters in Al Quoz, Dubai, in the presence of more than 150 UAE-based employees.

Seabreeze Logistics CEO Rasheel Pulikkal officially opened the new office. The celebration brought together the company’s UAE workforce to mark three decades in logistics.

Ahead of the inauguration, employees signed a commemorative board to mark their participation in the milestone. The company said the gesture symbolised unity, ownership and the contribution of every team member to its journey.

Commenting on the milestone, chairman Rasheed Ali Pulikkal said: "Our strength has always been our people. With this new headquarters, we are better placed for the years ahead."

Rasheel Pulikkal added: "Our people have been the heart of Seabreeze Logistics for 30 years. This new office is a testament to their dedication, hard work and belief in a bigger tomorrow."

Seabreeze Logistics began operations in 1996 and marks its 30th anniversary in 2026. The company operates under Breeze Holdings, which has a presence in more than eight countries. The new regional headquarters, the company said, represents another milestone in the group’s growth.

As it enters its fourth decade, Seabreeze Logistics has outlined plans that begin with its people. The company said employees remain the foundation of its success, and it plans to continue developing its teams, leadership and internal systems to build a stronger organisation.

Technology will play a central role in the next phase. Seabreeze Logistics said it is focused on digital transformation and the adoption of technology and AI-enabled solutions across its operations.

Alongside this, the company reaffirmed its commitment to reliable service and long-term customer relationships.

The company also pointed to the international footprint of Breeze Holdings as a driver of future growth. With the group present in more than eight countries, Seabreeze Logistics said it intends to draw on this international presence as it prepares for its next phase of expansion.

The new headquarters will serve as a base for strengthening regional operations while supporting workforce development and the adoption of new technologies across the business.

With a team of more than 150 people in the UAE and the backing of an international group, Seabreeze Logistics said it remains focused on its people, customers and sustainable growth.