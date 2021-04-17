- EVENTS
Scholarships for deserving students
Ajman University (AU) and Al Ajmani Charity Foundation have joined hands to endow two new scholarships aimed at supporting the education of underprivileged students at AU. To be called Al Ajmani Charity Foundation Scholarship Fund, the pledge was signed in the presence of Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and vice-chairman of AU’s board of trustees.
Mohammed Hamad Dalwan Al Ketbi and Haitham Al Ajmani, board of trustees members, were present and Haitham Al Ajmani signed the pledge on behalf of the Al Ajmani Foundation.
“This endowed fund will help needy students overcome financial challenges and open up new opportunities for them,” said Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU.
The principal of Al Ajmani Charity Foundation endowment will be kept in perpetuity by AU with accrued revenues being used to fund scholarships for students who excel academically but face obstacles financially. AU’s board of trustees has agreed that AU will match the earnings accrued from this donation to double the yearly amount of available funding.
Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region, AU is now being recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map.
