Scholarships for aspiring coders: Floward launches regional ‘Future Coders’ initiative

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has launched Floward Future Coders, its latest initiative aimed at empowering the young generation with coding and digital literacy skills, in line with Floward’s 2025 ESG strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

In partnership with leading coding academies across the region, Floward is offering around 100 scholarships for children and youth, providing hands-on training in coding and digital literacy. These programmes are delivered in collaboration with local institutions in each market to ensure maximum impact and accessibility. In UAE, Floward is working with Pure Minds Academy to bring this initiative to life.

Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, chairman and CEO at Floward, said: "At Floward, we don’t just deliver gifts, we deliver opportunities. Floward Future Coders initiative is our way of turning vision into action, giving aspiring coders across the region the tools to innovate, create, and lead. This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in human capital, a core part of our ESG strategy. As a tech-driven company, we believe that empowering future generations is an investment in our own future.”

Amit Vyas, CEO and founder of Pure Minds Academy, said: “At Pure Minds Academy, we believe in giving young people the tools to shape their future. Through our partnership with Floward in this wonderful initiative, we are proud to provide students with access to an NCFE-accredited Game Design with Python programme, helping them build strong foundations in coding and digital literacy for a brighter future.”

Interested students are encouraged to connect with their local partner institutions to learn about scholarships, programme updates, and rollout details. Each programme will follow the schedule set by the academy, offering students the chance to be part of the next generation of coders and innovators.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

