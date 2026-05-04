Scholars International Academy maintains fees for 2026–27 academic year

Scholars International Academy (SIA), part of Scholars International Group, has announced that it will maintain its current fee structure for the 2026–27 academic year, marking the second consecutive year without an increase.

The decision comes despite the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) permitting fee adjustments, reflecting the school’s focus on providing stability and continuity for families while ensuring continued access to high-quality British education.

The move aligns with SIA’s long-term approach to education, centred on trust, consistency, and sustained academic excellence. At its core is a strong emphasis on continuity in a child’s educational journey, enabling learners to grow with confidence, purpose, and focus.

Aparna Verma, CEO of Scholars International Group, said: "Education is not merely a service; it is a long-term relationship built on trust, shared purpose, and an unwavering commitment to every child’s success. In the context of the current situation, we recognise the importance of stability and reassurance for our families, and this decision reflects that responsibility."

She added: "At SIA, our focus goes beyond academic outcomes. We are committed to building a culture that values curiosity, discipline, and ambition, supported by international educators who continue to set the standard for British education in the region. Continuity plays a vital role in this journey, allowing every student to develop with clarity, confidence, and a strong sense of direction."

SIA remains Sharjah’s only co-educational High Performance Learning (HPL) World-Class School and is fully accredited by British Schools Overseas, British Schools of the Middle East, and Cambridge International.

Students at the school continue to deliver strong academic outcomes, consistently ranking among top performers in the UAE in IGCSE and A Level examinations. This performance is driven by a structured learning environment that combines high expectations, strong teaching practices, and a clear focus on student wellbeing.

Scholars International Group stated that its long-term vision remains focused on delivering outstanding education while maintaining the values that have guided its growth over the past five decades, as it looks ahead to the next 50 years.