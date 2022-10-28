SBS Swiss Business School holds graduation ceremony in Dubai

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 2:26 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 2:29 PM

SBS Swiss Business School’s 12th graduation ceremony was recently held at Atlantis, The Palm in collaboration with Al Tareeqah Management Studies. The event was a great success with many graduates and their families in attendance, as well as staff and faculty from the school. The ceremony was opened with a welcome speech from Dr Hemant Kumar, president of SBS Swiss Business School UAE, followed by Dr Bert Wolfs, academic dean.

Senior professors Dr Sathyanarayanan and Dr Chiemela discussed the options available to MBA graduates in the modern business environment.

Chief Guest Taner Topcu, director of RAKEZ Academic Zone, was joined by Hussein Al Shamaa, manager of RAKEZ Academic Zone.

Dr. Hemant Kumar, also SBS programme director, and Dr Wolfs presented the honour roll to students from the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), MBA, Master of Science in Health Care Management (MSc HCM), and BBA programmes.

This year’s graduating class displayed excellence in their studies and were commended for their achievement. The Guests of Honour congratulated the graduates and imparted words of wisdom for their future endeavors. The graduating class is composed of students from over 25 different nationalities, reflecting the global reach of SBS Swiss Business School.