Sawa Group hosts a successful contest and celebratory Yacht Party for its winners in collaboration with MBC Group

By Saurabh Singla Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 12:50 PM

Sawa Group, the prominent game publisher and e-sports company in the MENA is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its recent contest, held during the holy month of Ramadan, in its popular game, Infinity Kingdom, حرب الممالك : from March 20 to April 27. As a part of this exciting competition, Sawa Group hosted a contest across four game servers, offering players the chance to win incredible prizes. The prize pool was a total of SR 48,000.

The first-of-its-kind tournament by the Sawa group in collaboration with the MBC group, challenged the popular game’s enthusiasts to outsmart and outplay their opponents for a chance to qualify and win a place in the finals. The tournament attracted more than 10,000 participants who were eager to show their outstanding skills for the opportunity to grab the hefty cash prize.

The First place winner, Muslim said: “The tournament was amazing! I'm so grateful for this opportunity, and winning means the world to me. I couldn't be happier with my victory."

Jing Wang, the CEO of Sawa Group, said: "Aligned with MBC Group, SAWA Group is dedicated to enhancing the gaming and e-sports ecosystem in the UAE, creating more opportunities for the country’s passionate gamers to experience global content in their native language by supporting its thriving community.”

The winners of the contest were officially announced, and to commemorate their triumph, Sawa Group invited the winners to an exclusive yacht party held on the serene waters of Dubai on May 12, providing an opportunity for the winners to celebrate their success in style.

Sawa Group congratulates all the winners and expresses its appreciation to all participants for their enthusiastic engagement and support throughout the contest.

MBC aims to enhance the mobile gaming scene in the region by offering an authentic and immersive experience. Following the success of past online gaming tournaments, MBC continues to celebrate and foster the growth of mobile gaming.

Saurabh Singla is a CEO of Zex PR Wire.