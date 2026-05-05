Savefy expands local business discovery and offers platform in Qatar

Savefy, a tech-based platform for local retail and service discovery, has expanded its operations in Qatar, strengthening its category-based framework to help residents across Doha and the wider country find nearby businesses, verified offers and trusted service providers in a single, location-aware experience.

The expansion comes as consumers across Qatar increasingly rely on digital platforms to search for restaurants, retail outlets, optical shops, salons, beauty parlours, fitness centres, healthcare clinics and other everyday services. Customers who previously depended on scattered searches, social media pages, recommendations, influencers and individual vendor websites are now shifting towards organised platforms that bring business information, contact details and live offers into one accessible space. Savefy has been built around this shift in behaviour, designed for users searching with high local intent — “salon near me,” “optical shop near me,” “gym near me Doha” and expecting fast, accurate, location-relevant results.

The platform integrates category-based business profiles with location-focused discovery across food and dining, fashion, health and beauty, fitness, automotive, lifestyle and professional services, allowing merchants to present their services, contact options, photos and active offers in an organised format.

For high-intent local searches, Savefy supports category-specific discovery across verticals where consumers commonly look for nearby providers. This includes services such as optical shops in Doha, where customers may be looking for prescription glasses, eye tests, sunglasses, contact lenses, designer frames or eyewear-related offers from retailers across the city. The same category-based approach extends to gyms and fitness centres in Doha, where users can compare nearby training facilities, membership plans and active offers, alongside similar discovery for restaurants, salons and healthcare providers across the country.

“Consumers today expect faster and more convenient ways to discover local businesses and offers,” said Rejin Thomas, spokesperson for Savefy. “The platform is designed to make business discovery simpler while helping local merchants improve their digital visibility and connect with customers who are actively searching in their area.”

Following its expansion in Qatar, Savefy is preparing to extend the same model to the United Arab Emirates, with a staged rollout expected in the coming months. Initial UAE categories are expected to mirror the strongest-performing verticals in Qatar, including food and dining, beauty, fitness, healthcare and lifestyle services, reflecting the consistency of local search behaviour across the GCC.

Alongside the regional rollout, Savefy is also preparing to introduce Savefy Business, a dedicated vertical for B2B services covering trading, suppliers and corporate requirements. The new framework will operate as a separate layer alongside the consumer platform, designed to support B2B lead generation by connecting businesses with verified trading partners, suppliers and service providers across the GCC. Savefy Business is expected to help companies generate qualified leads, expand commercial networks and access new opportunities across both Qatar and the UAE as the platform scales.

Savefy’s wider expansion reflects how local commerce in Qatar is being shaped by mobile-first search and offer-led decisions across Doha and beyond.

The platform is accessible at www.savefy.co and through the Savefy app on the App Store and Google Play.