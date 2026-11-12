Save In Gold partners with Moonbug and Spacetoon on exclusive gold bar collection

For generations, gold has been an important part of family celebrations across the Gulf, marking occasions such as newborn arrivals, birthdays, Eid and graduations. Now, UAE-based Save In Gold is bringing this tradition closer to a new generation through a unique collaboration featuring characters from the globally loved children's brand CoComelon.

Save In Gold has partnered with Moonbug Entertainment, the owner of the CoComelon brand, and Spacetoon, a leading family entertainment group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, to introduce an officially licensed CoComelon gold bar collection.

CoComelon has become a familiar part of children's lives worldwide through its entertaining educational songs and colourful characters. Meanwhile, Spacetoon has spent more than 25 years creating childhood memories for generations of Arab families.

This collaboration brings together two generations of family entertainment, connecting parents' nostalgic memories with their children's favourite characters. The collection offers a meaningful gifting option for families looking to celebrate special occasions with something memorable and lasting.

Beyond its distinctive designs, every gold bar in the collection reflects Save In Gold's commitment to quality and authenticity.

Each piece is made from 24-karat gold with 999.9 purity, refined and packaged locally at Save In Gold's Tigris Refinery in the UAE. Every bar comes in secure, tamper-evident packaging with a serial-numbered certificate of authenticity.

Customers can also verify their gold bars by scanning the QR code on the packaging through the Save In Gold mobile app.

The collection features four available weights: 1 gram, 2.5 grams, 5 grams and 10 grams, with three designs showcasing JJ, Nina and the iconic CoComelon logo, offering 12 unique combinations.

With a starting weight of just 1 gram, the collection makes gold gifting more accessible to families across the UAE.

The partnership reflects Save In Gold's vision of combining traditional gold gifting with contemporary designs and internationally recognised entertainment brands.

Whether celebrating a newborn, birthday, Eid, graduation or another family milestone, the collection offers a keepsake that children and parents can treasure for years to come.

The CoComelon gold bar collection is available through the Save In Gold mobile app and website, with home delivery across the UAE. Customers can also visit Save In Gold branches in Dubai and Sharjah.