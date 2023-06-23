Save Big With Shopkees this Eid

Customers can find multiple deals across a wide range of categories, such as laptops, wearables, accessories, headphones and speakers

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:27 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM

Shopkees.com, the biggest online shopping store in the UAE, has announced all-new great deals for this Eid. They are offering big savings days that truly help customers get into the real vibe of shopping and save for Eid 2023. Recent market reports show that the majority of offer price tags are now being seen on a wide variety of top leading brands that customers have been waiting for so long.

According to the Shopkees official website, the things are very evident that their Eid Fiesta sale and 'buy one get one' offer are currently live and running successfully. The Eid Fiesta offer sale is bound to a fixed period. The sale will last until July 3 at bit.ly/shopkees-eid-offers, with up to 60 per cent off. Both incredible discount offers can easily be availed across diverse categories.

Customers can quickly spot these biggest deals and take advantage of them to save huge on their favourite products. The offers promise the best products in the market that are 100 per cent genuine and that you can completely trust. This makes the products from Shopkees.com perfect to gift your loved ones and make Eid more special and ever memorable. This clearly highlights the fact that the offers you see on Shopkees.com never compromise on its quality by any means. Even with the 'buy one get one' offer, you can shop for top-quality products from trusted brands you love. In addition, what you can look further into the Eid Fiesta sale is the free gift wrapping and customised notes. This free service will help everyone get great-looking gifts for their loved ones on all special occasions.

Great deal across every product category

Customers who are shopping at the Eid Fiesta sale will find multiple deals across a wide range of categories, such as:

Mobile Phones: Save up to 40 per cent on smartphones from industry-leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more.

iPad and Tablets: Save up to 40 per cent on a variety of the best iPads & tablets from the most-looked brands, such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Lenovo, and a lot more.

Speakers and Headphones: Get up to 60 per cent off on your favorite speakers and headphones from Apple, Huawei, JBL, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and more.

Wearables: Save up to 50 per cent on wearables that enhance elegance, prestige, and pride. The offer is applicable to renowned brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Casio, Amazfit, and more.

Laptops: Get up to 40 per cent off on laptops from the most-looked brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.

Televisions: Save up to 30 per cent on the television packed with rich features. The offer is applicable to brands, such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, and Xiaomi.

Electric Scooters: Save up to 30 per cent on trending electric scooters from Xiaomi, Segway Ninebot, Ducati, and more.

Accessories: Get up to 60 per cent off on accessories from top brands like Google, Apple, Canon, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more.

The offered buy one get one free deal allows users to save more on brands like Amazon, Levore, JBL, and Lenovo. Customers can have great shopping days with the biggest offers ever. Head to Shopkees.com today for great deals, and don’t miss out on the limited-time sale!