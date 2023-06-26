Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital unveils state-of-the-art healthcare facility

This remarkable establishment marks a significant milestone in Dubai's healthcare landscape, introducing a new era of exceptional healthcare exclusively tailored to meet the unique needs of women and children

Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital, a prestigious healthcare brand widely recognised in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the opening of its cutting-edge facility in Dubai. This remarkable establishment marks a significant milestone in Dubai's healthcare landscape, introducing a new era of exceptional healthcare exclusively tailored to meet the unique needs of women and children.

As a premier healthcare facility, Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital is dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of specialised medical services, with a particular focus on obstetrics and gynaecology, as well as pediatrics. Our state-of-the-art emergency department, staffed with a highly skilled medical team, is fully equipped to handle any type of medical emergency for women and children, ensuring their well-being and safety.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital in Dubai," said Dr Reem Osman, regional CEO at Saudi German Health. "Our vision is to redefine healthcare services by combining cutting-edge medical technologies with a compassionate approach, placing utmost importance on exceptional care and patient comfort. We strive to set a new standard for specialised healthcare for women and children in the region."

Our comprehensive range of services includes specialised clinics such as the Pregnancy and Maternity Care Clinic, as well as the Endometriosis and Pelvic Floor Clinic, addressing the diverse healthcare needs of women. Moreover, we are proud to offer specialised women rehabilitation services, specifically pelvic floor rehabilitation, aimed at empowering women to regain strength and enhance their quality of life. The excellence of our healthcare services is driven by our exceptional team of renowned doctors, known for their expertise and extensive experience.

In our pediatric wing, we prioritise the well-being of infants and children. Equipped with state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), we ensure that our young patients receive the highest level of care from our highly skilled medical professionals. Additionally, we understand the significance of a baby-friendly environment and support new mothers in bonding with their newborns in a nurturing and compassionate setting.

At the Saudi German Women and Children Hospital, we understand that children have unique healthcare needs. That's why we offer a wide range of pediatric sub-specialties, including pediatric cardiology, pediatric allergist, pediatric dentistry, pediatric neurology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric surgery, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric urology, and many more.

For more information about Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital and the range of specialized medical services we provide, please visit https://saudigerman.com/women-children-hospital.