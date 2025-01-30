Saudi German Hospitals UAE partners with Megamind for state-of-the-art HIS and ERP implementation

Saudi German Hospitals UAE (SGH UAE), a leading healthcare provider in the region, has announced a strategic partnership with Megamind IT Solutions to implement cutting-edge Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. The collaboration will replace the existing HIS with the internationally recognised TrackCare system and integrate Oracle ERP to streamline patient care management and optimise back-office operations.

The introduction of these advanced systems aligns with SGH UAE's commitment to adopting global best practices, ensuring enhanced patient care and operational efficiency. The upgraded TrackCare HIS will enable better control over the patient care journey, while Oracle ERP will deliver stronger financial and administrative oversight.

The partnership was officially announced during an event at the Saudi German Hospital Stand at Arab Health 2025, attended by Dr Ahmed Eissa, group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, and Eng. Hamza Batterjee, president of Megamind IT Solutions, alongside the SGH Management Team. Eissa said: "This partnership with Megamind reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare. By adopting TrackCare HIS and Oracle ERP, we are ensuring that every aspect of patient care and hospital operations is streamlined, efficient, and aligned with international standards. Our patients deserve the best, and this transformation takes us one step closer to delivering on that promise." Batterjee added: "As a Saudi business leader and entrepreneur, I am proud to bring innovative IT solutions to the healthcare sector through this partnership with Saudi German Hospitals UAE. At Megamind, we believe in achieving ‘excellence by design and not by chance,’ and this collaboration is a testament to our vision of steering businesses, employees, and partners to greater heights. By implementing advanced HIS and ERP systems, we are delivering on our promise to drive growth and innovation, ensuring a seamless, world-class healthcare experience for patients and staff alike."

