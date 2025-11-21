Saudi German Hospital Dubai strengthens its commitment to community care with first international dental workshop

Saudi German Hospital Dubai has announced a major milestone in its mission to enhance community well-being with the launch of its first International Dental Workshop. The initiative reflects SGH Dubai’s long-standing commitment to community-centered healthcare, empowering clinicians, and making world-class medical expertise accessible to the people of the UAE.

Organised by the Academic Affairs and Dental Departments, the workshop features internationally acclaimed craniofacial and facial surgery expert Prof. Maurice Mommaerts, who is leading an advanced session on Maxillofacial Reconstruction. Participants will earn 6.5 CME points, gaining exposure to global best practices that directly elevate patient outcomes.

Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE, said: "Saudi German Health has always been dedicated to serving people and enhancing the well-being of the communities we belong to. This workshop reflects that purpose clearly. By strengthening the knowledge and capabilities of our clinicians, we are ensuring safer, more advanced, and more compassionate care for the families who rely on us. It is a meaningful step for the entire SGH community."

Dr Abdullah Alfreihi, BDS, DDS, group dental director, Saudi German Health UAE, added: "This workshop reinforces our commitment to community-focused healthcare. Advanced maxillofacial reconstruction significantly improves patients’ quality of life, and by providing international-standard training locally, we are expanding access to high-level care across the UAE. This initiative strengthens our network and enhances the services available to the public."

Prof. Maurice Mommaerts, consultant facial surgery, said: "It is a privilege to collaborate with Saudi German Hospital Dubai on this educational initiative. The commitment to community well-being here is truly remarkable. When a healthcare institution prioritises training and education, the benefits reach far beyond the hospital, they touch the entire community."

SGH Dubai’s broader mission includes providing advanced dental and surgical training that improves patient outcomes, enhancing public awareness of oral and facial health, reducing the need for international travel for complex surgeries, and strengthening the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem through ongoing education. By expanding access to specialised maxillofacial services, SGH Dubai continues to elevate standards of care for families and individuals across the country.

Saudi German Hospital Dubai reaffirms its dedication to community service, clinical empowerment, and delivering exceptional care rooted in compassion, expertise, and continuous learning.