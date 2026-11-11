Saudi German Health UAE showcases healthcare excellence at ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026

Saudi German Health UAE, one of the UAE's leading healthcare groups, took its place among the world's foremost authorities in military medicine at the 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Hosted in the UAE capital for the first time, the congress unites military medical leaders, clinicians, researchers, policymakers and innovators from across the globe.

The participation carries significance well beyond representation. ICMM is where the lessons of military medicine — speed, coordination and resilience under pressure meet the expertise of civilian health systems.

Dr Ahmed Eissa, group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said: "As one of the UAE's leading healthcare groups, Saudi German Health UAE carries a responsibility to be present wherever the future of medical readiness is being shaped, and there is no more important platform for that than the ICMM World Congress. Its convening in Abu Dhabi affirms the UAE's standing as a global centre of medical leadership. Readiness is no longer the responsibility of military medicine alone; it is a national capability, built when military and civilian health systems plan, train and respond as one."

He added: "Our presence at ICMM reflects Saudi German Health UAE's commitment to advancing the highest standards of trauma, orthopaedic and emergency care, and to contributing to the UAE's healthcare leadership on the global stage. Guided by our philosophy of ‘Caring Like Family’, we will carry the knowledge exchanged here into the care we deliver to every patient who walks through our doors."

With a network of multidisciplinary and specialised hospitals and clinics across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, Saudi German Health UAE brought to the congress the experience of a healthcare group able to carry a critically injured patient through every stage of care, from the first emergency assessment to full recovery.

At ICMM, the Group focused on three areas at the core of trauma readiness: orthopaedics and trauma, healthcare innovation, and emergency medicine.

Orthopaedics and trauma

At the heart of the Group's presence was Saudi German Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital, a dedicated specialist facility within Batterjee Medical City in Dubai. The hospital treats the full spectrum of musculoskeletal injury and disease, from complex trauma and polytrauma to fractures, joint conditions, spinal disorders and sports injuries.

Its Orthopaedics Department is accredited by the Surgical Review Corporation as a Center of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery. Specialised orthopaedic and trauma teams work alongside high-tech operating theatres, MRI, CT and X-ray diagnostics, a fully equipped intensive care unit and round-the-clock emergency services.

Innovation that helps patients regain their lives

The Group showcased its robotic rehabilitation programme, which combines robotic exoskeletal systems, virtual-reality-supported exercises and live biofeedback.

Together, these technologies allow each rehabilitation plan to adapt to the patient's condition, progress and personal recovery goals.

Emergency medicine: where every recovery begins

Emergency physicians work side by side with diagnostic, surgical, anaesthesia and critical care teams. Together, they assess and stabilise patients, then move them quickly to the right level of care.

Dr Abdullah Al Rumaithi, group chief medical officer of Saudi German Health UAE, said: "Trauma care is a chain of survival and recovery. It begins with the first emergency assessment and runs through imaging, surgery, intensive care and rehabilitation. A delay at any one stage can change the entire outcome."

He added: "We measure innovation by the minutes it saves, the clarity it brings to clinical decisions and the function it gives back to our patients. That was the message we brought to ICMM."

The 46th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until November 13, 2026.

For more information, visit: www.saudigerman.com.