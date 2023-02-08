Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellency Award

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM

Satish Sanpal, renowned businessman and entrepreneur was recently honoured with the coveted ‘Golden Excellency Award’ for industry stalwarts who contributed for the social and economic development of the nation in the year 2022. In a glittering event attended by industry stalwarts and global delegates, Sanpal received the award from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The awardee was appreciated for his incredible contribution in the real estate segment of economy. “I am happy to receive this award. I consider this as a recognition of my efforts. This award will motivate me in my entrepreneurial journey,” said Sanpal.

Sanpal is known for VII Dubai and the real estate business and urbanisation projects. Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, chairman at GBF Middle East, appreciated the efforts of all the nationalities and extended congratulations to the organising committee for a one of it’s kind of event. Pushkin Naga, convener of the event felicitated the Royal Representation followed by special guest Dr Ved Pratap Vaidic, Paras Shahdadpuri, Ram Buxani and many more stalwarts of industry.

During the event there was also a presentation on the theme of digital transformation and sustainability in the presence of post Covid-19 economies, which was appreciated in general by the international delegates.