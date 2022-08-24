Satish Sanpal honoured in Emirates Business Conclave 2022

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM

Satish Sanpal, renowned businessman and entrepreneur was recently honoured with the coveted ‘Entrepreneur of the year (Nightlife)’ award during the Emirates Business Conclave 2022. Sanpal received the award from acclaimed dignitary Ahmed Elmetwally in a glittering event attended by industry stalwarts and global delegates. He said: "I am happy to receive this award. I consider this as a recognition of my efforts. This award will motivate me in my entrepreneurial journey."

The Emirates Business Conclave and the award ceremony was organised on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence and 50th year of the UAE’s formation with the focus on ‘The Rise of Industry 4.0 and digital commerce’ in varied sectors of the economy. The high profile event was attended by dignitaries including Chandrashekhar Bhatia, chairman of Global Business Federation, Bruce Ellsworth, Shri Vivek Tankha as well as the distinguished guests from the UAE, India, America, South Africa, Russia as well as the Asian subcontinents.

During the event, Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, chartered accountant delivered key notes on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India and explained its core objectives, digital mechanism and the significant cash flow benefits from the concessions and exemptions in custom duties.