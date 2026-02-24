Sarah Maria wins Elite Leadership Award for best migration services in the UAE

Blue Whale Migration Services has announced that its CEO, Sarah Maria, has been honoured with the prestigious Elite Leadership Award for best migration services in the UAE. The recognition highlights her exceptional leadership and the company’s strong commitment to excellence in the migration sector.

The Elite Leadership Awards, organised by Media Waves and ME2-Connect, acknowledge outstanding industry contributions and visionary leadership. Under Maria’s guidance, Blue Whale Migration Services has built a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for individuals and families pursuing international migration opportunities.

Expressing her gratitude, Maria said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award. It reflects our team’s dedication to delivering innovative and reliable migration solutions. We remain committed to supporting our clients in achieving their global aspirations.”

Blue Whale Migration Services offers comprehensive migration solutions, including expert consultation, support for European business and investor visas, job assistance, and end-to-end guidance throughout the migration process. The company continues to prioritise transparency, professionalism, and client success.

Guided by its belief that “Your Dream is Our Plan,” Blue Whale Migration Services remains dedicated to empowering clients with the right strategies and opportunities for a successful future abroad.