Santoba Tailors opens new bespoke studio in Motor City

Santoba Tailors, one of Dubai's established names in made-to-measure clothing, has opened a new showroom in Motor City, bringing its bespoke tailoring services to one of the city's fastest-growing residential and business communities.

The new studio is located on Floor 3 at the Control Tower, a well-known landmark in the heart of Motor City near the Dubai Autodrome. The location gives easy access to residents of Motor City, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Village Circle and the surrounding areas of DubaiLand, many of whom previously had to travel further into the city for tailoring of this standard.

Santoba's story began decades ago with two brothers who set out to bring proper, hand-finished tailoring to Dubai, built on precision fitting and hands-on craftsmanship rather than standard-size blocks. That same foundation now carries a new generation of the family forward, with pattern drafting, basted fittings and hand-finished details such as pick stitching and hand-set sleeves still carried through to every garment, from corporate suits and bespoke wedding wear to shirts, trousers, women's suits and alterations.

With the Motor City opening, the brand now has four locations across Dubai, alongside its existing studios in Bur Dubai, Dubai Marina and Business Bay. The expansion reflects steady demand from professionals and families in the newer residential clusters west of the city, an area that has grown quickly in recent years but has had limited access to proper bespoke tailoring until now. Clients looking for the full, unhurried version of the Santoba experience, the one the brand first built its name on, can still find it at the original Bur Dubai and Dubai Marina studios, where the bespoke process is carried out at its most complete.

"Motor City has a growing community of people who care about how they present themselves, whether that is for work, for a wedding, or simply for their day-to-day wardrobe," said Prakash and Rajesh Lalwani of Santoba Tailors. "We wanted to bring the same level of craftsmanship our clients know us for in other parts of Dubai to this side of the city, without them having to compromise on quality or convenience. What started with two brothers has grown with us, and we’ve worked hard to bring a more modern face to Santoba while keeping the same hand-finished standard the name has always stood for."

The new private showroom is mostly by appointment and is easily reached from the main roads around Motor City, with parking available on site. Clients can book a consultation directly through the Santoba website or by contacting the team by phone or WhatsApp.

Santoba Tailors continues to position itself among Dubai's more consistent names in bespoke menswear and womenswear, now carried forward by the next generation of the family behind it, with each new location built around the same standard of fit and finish the brand has maintained since it began. The Motor City studio is now taking bookings for consultations, fittings and alterations.