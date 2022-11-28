SANS Institute bags award at Future Security Awards 2022

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, was awarded ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s Future Security Awards 2022, organised by CPI Media Group. The Future Security Awards honours industry visionaries who are dedicated to building a cyber-secure future and acclaim the best security minds and projects in the region.

As one of the most trusted and, currently, the largest provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, SANS Institute maintains an ongoing mission to educate and empower individuals with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to make the world more secure.

“We are honoured to be recognised by CPI Media Group for the Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year – it is a benchmark of trust and distinguishes our presence in the region,” said Ned Baltagi, managing director – Middle East and Africa, SANS Institute. “At SANS, our priority is ensuring cybersecurity training is accessible and open to everyone – regardless of age, background, profession, or prior experience in the industry. Receiving this award affirms that we are moving in the right direction and empowers our commitment to improve and innovate ways in which our cybersecurity training can be more rewarding for existing and prospective students.”

Kausar Syed, group publishing director of CPI Media Group, congratulated SANS Institute, saying, “A pioneer in cybersecurity training, SANS Institute delivers exceptional practice to students and enhances the security posture of organisations worldwide. With an ever-changing cyber landscape, it is important to train workforces to prevent, detect, and respond to attacks before they become losses. Cybersecurity will always be relevant, and by finding new, ingenious ways to adapt their end-to-end cybersecurity training with the rapidly transforming digital era, SANS proves their commitment to building the next generation of cybersecurity talent against all odds.”

SANS Institute offers over 60 training courses in multiple interactive formats for different schedules, budgets, and learning styles. At SANS In-Person training events, participants can practice their skills in a hands-on, focused, and immersive lab environment and leverage opportunities to network with fellow cybersecurity professionals. With the online on-demand platform, participants can access courses anytime and from anywhere, allowing flexibility and convenience. Live online further solves the costs and effort that come with travelling, giving participants the ability to attend scheduled, live interactive streaming sessions led by SANS instructors. To further accommodate students, SANS runs hybrid training combining the in-person and live online format, allowing students to create a flexible schedule at their convenience.