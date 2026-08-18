Sania Mirza joins Terra-Invest to co-lead investments in longevity, preventive health and sports performance

Former tennis champion Sania Mirza has joined UAE-based investment firm Terra-Invest in an investment leadership capacity, marking a move beyond the conventional athlete-endorsement model and into investment sourcing, diligence and portfolio value creation.

Mirza will co-lead Terra-Invest’s investment activity in longevity and preventive health, sport and athletic performance, working alongside Terra-Invest Partners Krishan Rattan and Ankiti Bose and the firm’s founding team.

The appointment brings an athlete with nearly two decades of experience in elite professional sport into a more direct role in evaluating businesses and supporting founders. Her remit is expected to include identifying investment opportunities, assessing companies and contributing to the development of businesses within Terra-Invest’s portfolio.

The move reflects a broader shift in how specialist investment firms are bringing operating expertise into sectors where product performance, consumer behaviour and real-world outcomes are central to business success. In areas such as sports technology, recovery, diagnostics, preventive healthcare and performance optimisation, Mirza’s experience as an elite athlete provides a practitioner’s perspective alongside traditional investment analysis.

“I spent twenty years treating my body as the asset. You learn quickly that recovery, diagnostics and prevention are not luxuries; they're the whole game,” Mirza said while announcing the appointment.

Terra-Invest partners Krishan Rattan and Ankiti Bose said Mirza’s experience in high-performance sport and institution building would complement the firm’s investment approach.

“Sania has done the hardest thing in sport - sustained excellence over two decades - and then done the harder thing, which is build after it. She sees things in a founder that a spreadsheet doesn't,” Bose said.

Terra-Invest invests across private and public markets and positions itself as long-term capital for founders, operators and institutions. Mirza’s appointment adds sector-specific operating experience to the firm’s investment process, particularly in areas where the distinction between a compelling concept and a commercially sustainable product can depend heavily on the end-user experience.

The appointment also highlights the increasing role of athletes in the investment ecosystem, with former sporting professionals moving beyond brand partnerships and endorsements to participate in venture building, investment decisions and strategic advisory roles.

For Terra-Invest, Mirza’s entry is therefore positioned as an expansion of its investment expertise in performance-driven sectors, while for the former world No. 1, the role represents a transition from competing in elite sport to evaluating and supporting businesses operating around health, performance and human potential.