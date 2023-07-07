UAE

Samsung, Frame tap local creators for Galaxy Z Flip4 accessories inspired by UAE culture

The creations were launched at Al Shindaga Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture on July 4

The creations were launched at a cultural event at Al Shindaga Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture on July 4, followed by the official launch on Friday. — Supplied photos
By Staff Report

Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 4:57 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics has partnered with Frame, a brand promoting local youth culture, to curate a unique line of Galaxy Z Flip4 accessories that merges Frame's creative vision with Samsung's advanced technology.

The creations were launched at a cultural event at Al Shindaga Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture on July 4, followed by the official launch on Friday.

The collaboration is inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4's innovative legacy, aimed at the region's Gen Z audience. All items are inspired by UAE's local heritage and culture while advancing the region's sustainability goals.

Fadi Abu Shamat, head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said Samsung has a rich history of promoting art and culture worldwide. "Our partnership with Frame and Middle East creators forms a unique opportunity to showcase the advanced design and technical capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip4, our support for the region's creative and cultural community and our commitment to sustainable living. With this collaboration, we are excited for consumers to enjoy the limited-edition bundle pack, the Galaxy Z Flip4 x Frame edition, and have access to truly world-class designs and technology," he said.

All items are inspired by UAE's local heritage and culture while advancing the region's sustainability goals.
In this uniquely curated accessory line-up, each phone cover created by the artists will have a distinct colour that represents UAE's natural elements like the Masfout rocks, majestic sand dunes, seashells, the Arabian Onyx, and Dibba rock, to name a few.

DateForm is a UAE-based material innovation startup producing solid surface materials from date seeds, a by-product of the sizable date farming industry. Its designers created a Galaxy Z Flip4 phone case from seeds discarded from making jujube desserts at a date factory.

House of Artisans, an initiative of the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi to promote UAE's rich heritage, created a pouch and strap incorporating the timeless art of Al-Sadu interpreted for the modern era. Al-Sadu is a traditional weaving technique deeply rooted in Bedouin culture that reflects the ingenuity and resourcefulness of local communities.

Dubai-based Parisa teamed up with Al-Sadu to create a Galaxy Z Flip4 pouch made of upcycled discarded clothing adorned with locally produced pearl buttons to graft local heritage with contemporary culture.

Meanwhile, Sharjah-based artist Nasir Nasrallah designed a dyed t-shirt inspired by the date palm trees in the UAE.

The packaging box for this special edition bundle pack is made from 100per cent recycled material from a design inspired by local traditional fishing nets and produced locally.

Samsung is offering the exclusive Galaxy Z Flip4 X Frame Edition bundle pack until the end of July, inclusive of two phone cases, one phone pouch bag and one shirt with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip4 only on Samsung.com.


