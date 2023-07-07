Samsung, Frame tap local creators for Galaxy Z Flip4 accessories inspired by UAE culture

Key herbs in Ayurvedic medicine: Exploring powerful herbs used in Body Revival for healing many diseases
Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine
Samsung Gulf Electronics has partnered with Frame, a brand promoting local youth culture, to curate a unique line of Galaxy Z Flip4 accessories that merges Frame's creative vision with Samsung's advanced technology.
The creations were launched at a cultural event at Al Shindaga Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture on July 4, followed by the official launch on Friday.
The collaboration is inspired by the Galaxy Z Flip4's innovative legacy, aimed at the region's Gen Z audience. All items are inspired by UAE's local heritage and culture while advancing the region's sustainability goals.
Fadi Abu Shamat, head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said Samsung has a rich history of promoting art and culture worldwide. "Our partnership with Frame and Middle East creators forms a unique opportunity to showcase the advanced design and technical capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip4, our support for the region's creative and cultural community and our commitment to sustainable living. With this collaboration, we are excited for consumers to enjoy the limited-edition bundle pack, the Galaxy Z Flip4 x Frame edition, and have access to truly world-class designs and technology," he said.
In this uniquely curated accessory line-up, each phone cover created by the artists will have a distinct colour that represents UAE's natural elements like the Masfout rocks, majestic sand dunes, seashells, the Arabian Onyx, and Dibba rock, to name a few.
DateForm is a UAE-based material innovation startup producing solid surface materials from date seeds, a by-product of the sizable date farming industry. Its designers created a Galaxy Z Flip4 phone case from seeds discarded from making jujube desserts at a date factory.
House of Artisans, an initiative of the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi to promote UAE's rich heritage, created a pouch and strap incorporating the timeless art of Al-Sadu interpreted for the modern era. Al-Sadu is a traditional weaving technique deeply rooted in Bedouin culture that reflects the ingenuity and resourcefulness of local communities.
Dubai-based Parisa teamed up with Al-Sadu to create a Galaxy Z Flip4 pouch made of upcycled discarded clothing adorned with locally produced pearl buttons to graft local heritage with contemporary culture.
Meanwhile, Sharjah-based artist Nasir Nasrallah designed a dyed t-shirt inspired by the date palm trees in the UAE.
The packaging box for this special edition bundle pack is made from 100per cent recycled material from a design inspired by local traditional fishing nets and produced locally.
Samsung is offering the exclusive Galaxy Z Flip4 X Frame Edition bundle pack until the end of July, inclusive of two phone cases, one phone pouch bag and one shirt with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip4 only on Samsung.com.
Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine
UPSCALE's journey is nothing short of a success story
The British healthcare leader now offers unrivalled precision and quick recovery times for complex orthopaedic patients in the UAE using the ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) technology
The envisioned partnership holds the promise of a brighter future for communities across India, as it combines UNOPS' extensive experience in project management and Dr Rizvi's visionary leadership in driving social change
On June 20 Rachel Kidwell, founder of innovative property technology platform TCPinpoint hosted an intensive Masterclass on digital transformation in Dubai at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC.
Developing countries will require $2trn each year by 2030 to reduce emissions and protect their economies against climate change
Stephan Morgenstern Foundation is paving the way for a brighter and healthier future for children
Dr Bu Abdullah, an eminent figure from the UAE, has played a vital role in fostering strong ties between the UAE and India