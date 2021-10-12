Sameer restaurant provides an unforgettable culinary experience

Sameer Restaurant, located in Dubai, is the largest restaurant inside Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) free zone. It prides itself on a rich multi-national menu and offering just about every delicacy one can think of at the most affordable rates. The restaurant offers a broad range of dishes, featuring Arabic, Chinese, continental, Filipino, Indian, Nepali, Pakistani and African cuisines.

To maintain authenticity, Sameer restaurant employs about 22 highly professional, accomplished, and devoted chefs from all across the globe including Africa, Yemen, China, the Philippines, and Pakistan. They all work passionately to provide an unforgettable experience and ensure that the consumers enjoy every bite of their ambrosial commodities, such as the appetising sizzler, melange deal combo meals, malai kofta, and palak bhurji, all of which are simply unrivalled by any other place in JAFZA.

The restaurant’s Yemeni chef prepares one of the most exclusive mandi that one can get in the UAE. In addition to preparing many scrumptious meaty dishes that melt in the mouth, the restaurant also prepares some of the most divine and vegetarian delicacies. These include undhiyu, sarsoon ka sag, laukki ka yakini, bharwan tinda, and kathal ki sabji.

The icing on the cake are the significant number of food festivals organised by the restaurant which allow visitors taste some of their most palatable and appetising signature dishes. The mango festival which starts from May 22 and the kebab festival, taking place in June, are the times of the year where customers get the opportunity to be introduced to many memorable and delectable taste experiences.

Simply put, Sameer is a one-stop restaurant serving all types of cuisines, from celestially healthy meals to luscious desi sweets. Customers are guaranteed to experience a fusion of cultures through the flavour-rich food prepared to perfection and served by a multi-national team of chefs, from countries with rich culinary traditions. The restaurant uses high-quality, crisp, and incredibly tender ingredients sourced from local farmers and markets, so that customers can taste the 'farm-to-table' freshness.

Apart from the calm and elegant dining experience, Sameer restaurant also offers fast and secure home delivery services covering the entire JAFZA free zone, the industrial area, Techno Park, Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Manara, Vineto, and JVC areas.

Furthermore, in order to expand their reach, and to further enrich the food experience of customers from JAFZA and beyond, the restaurant has developed an easy-to-use mobile app. Customers can now place their orders from the comfort of their home and the restaurant delivers the food in the shortest possible time. New customers are welcome to download the app from android play store or app store and avail a 50 per cent discount on their first order. Sameer restaurant also offers catering services for parties, conferences, and weddings.

For any inquiries call +971503460478 or place your order via their app.