Sameer Khan announces new evidence-based fitness programme
Celebrity Trainer has helped clients from various sectors, including high-profile individuals such as Dubai police officers, executives from Lulu Group International, and Bollywood celebrities
Celebrity Trainer Sameer Khan, a leading fitness expert based in Dubai and India, has launched an innovative fitness programme built on his evidence-based approach. Khan, known for his scientific fitness methods, has helped clients from various sectors, including high-profile individuals such as Dubai police officers, executives from Lulu Group International, and Bollywood celebrities.
Announcing his new programme, Khan stated: "This fitness program reflects years of experience and research into what truly works for long-term health and well-being. I'm excited to offer a comprehensive, personalized approach that combines mental and physical strength."
Khan's fitness journey began in Pune, India, where his disciplined military upbringing sparked a lifelong passion for health. Over the years, he earned recognition with awards like Robust and the Best Fitness Award. His expertise quickly attracted celebrities and top professionals, establishing him as a go-to trainer.
Aside from his personal training career, Khan is also an entrepreneur, having successfully opened two gyms in Dubai and ventured into various business sectors, including owning Filipino bakeries. Despite his diverse ventures, fitness remains the core of his professional life, and his newly launched programme is designed to provide sustainable, long-lasting results.
"Your body can withstand almost anything; it’s your mind you have to convince," says Khan, a philosophy that underpins his programme. Tailored for all ages, from children to seniors, the program focuses on individualised, scientifically-backed fitness plans that help clients achieve both physical and mental strength.
For more information about Sameer Khan's newly launched fitness programme, you can reach out to him via Instagram.