Sambhaavna 2026 celebrates inclusion and family at the Museum of the Future

Eduscan Institute successfully hosted the 8th edition of Sambhaavna 2026, A Carnival of Hope, at the iconic Museum of the Future, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and dignity for children of determination.

Founded over three decades ago by award-winning psychologist Dr Alka Kalra, Eduscan Institute has been a pioneering force in special education, inclusion, and teacher training in the UAE. Sambhaavna remains its flagship socio-cultural CSR initiative, offering children a celebratory platform to express their talents and build confidence.

The UAE Talent Hunt for Children of Determination, in collaboration with Khaleej Times and Krishnamurti World School, receiving 104 entries from schools, centres, institutes, and universities across the UAE. The event was graced by chief guest Sheikha Hend bint Faisal Al Qasimi, along with distinguished guests of honour including Yakoob Al Ali; Dr G. S. Patnaik, chairman of St. Xavier’s Chain of Schools and title sponsor of the event; Ghanim Al Falasi, senior vice-president – Technology and Entrepreneurship; Dr Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments; and Vandana Sudhir, wife of former Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir.

In alignment with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, over 120 children performed on stage, many of them joined by their parents, reinforcing the message that inclusion begins at home and thrives through shared experiences.

The carnival featured performances across singing, dancing, musical instruments, and other creative talents. Highlights included a Wheelchair Dance, a Walk of Confidence featuring Children of Determination alongside 12 cancer warriors, mindfulness yoga performance, and group singing of “We Are the World”, “My Own Superhero”, and the Sambhaavna Anthem.

Award categories and winners

Singing:

1st Place – Navya Karapatha

2nd Place – Krishant Anshul Singh

3rd Place – Jiovani Milad Hanna

Dancing:

1st Place – Aishwarya Harish Suvarna

2nd Place – Aakriti Misri

3rd Place – Sai Harshith Kolamala

Art:

1st Place – Marium Fatima

2nd Place – Mohammed Qaiyim Raza

3rd Place – Yasodha Balan

Musical Instruments:

1st Place – Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan

2nd Place – Abel Kuriakose

3rd