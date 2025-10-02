Samana Developers honours top brokers at Samana Icon Awards

Samana Developers, an award-winning leading real estate developer based in Dubai, celebrated its top-performing sales partners at the bi-annual SAMANA Icon Awards on September 22. The glamorous gala event, attended by more than 700 of the company's channel partners, served as a tribute to the brokers who have been instrumental in the developer's remarkable growth.

The evening's highlight was the recognition of the highest-achieving brokers, who were awarded for their outstanding contributions. Multi-millions of dirhams were distributed in cheques to the top performers. The coveted awards went to Idol International Real Estate in first place, Investmenter Real Estate in second, and a three-way tie for third place between Master Plan Real Estate, Banke International Properties, and Sawani Properties.

In a move to further strengthen its relationships with its partners, Samana Developers also launched the SAMANA Insider Club, an exclusive rewards programme designed to recognise and incentivise its most loyal brokers. The inaugural cohort saw 42 brokers inducted into the club, which will offer them both business benefits and a plethora of unique curated experiences.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, commented on the company's exceptional year, stating: "We are immensely proud to recognise the hard work and dedication of our channel partners. Their commitment is a key driver of our success, and the SAMANA Icon Awards is our way of saying thank you. This year has been exceptional. Our total sales for 2025 have surpassed multi-billion dollars, a remarkable achievement that represents 50 per cent year-on-year growth and a 4.4 per cent market share in Dubai's competitive landscape."

Farooq added that this growth is made possible by their unique backward integration model, which brings key functions like design, construction, and engineering in-house. "A traditional developer-contractor relationship is transactional. By bringing these functions in-house, our architects, designers, and builders are all part of one unified team. This strategic move allows us to maintain complete control over quality and, crucially, guarantee the timely delivery of our projects, a cornerstone of our brand and a promise we make to every one of our clients."

To further support their partners and clients, the company announced a new Broker App and a Customer App during the ceremony. With over 45 projects and more than 30 luxury amenities, Samana has firmly established its presence in residential, commercial, retail, and resort-like island living experiences, offering clients an impressive 65 per cent return on investment over the years.