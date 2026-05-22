SAM Precious Metals Institute and CMT Association sign strategic MoU

SAM Precious Metals Institute (SPMI), the not-for-profit educational arm of SAM Precious Metals, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The CMT Association, the New York–based global authority on technical analysis of financial markets and the body that grants the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation — marking a major step forward in expanding access to globally recognised financial market education across the Middle East, Africa, and the wider Global South.

The agreement between SPMI and The CMT Association establishes a collaborative framework focused on education, professional development, and industry engagement. Through this cooperation, SPMI will promote the CMT Program across its member and student network and provide a Dubai-based pathway for financial executives preparing for the three-level CMT examination.

In return, The CMT Association will provide SPMI members access to its publications, including newsletters, weekly webcasts, and podcasts. The collaboration will also create opportunities for CMT charter holders to deliver guest lectures to the financial community at SPMI. In addition, the two organisations will co-host major events including conferences, seminars, webinars, and workshops.

Headquartered in Dubai, SPMI is located at the centre of one of the world’s most strategically positioned financial hubs. For financial executives across the Gulf, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia, the UAE offers a far more accessible location than New York or London to pursue the globally respected CMT designation. The partnership will allow these professionals to pursue technical analysis education without the need to travel abroad.

Despite ongoing global tensions, the UAE has continued to demonstrate resilience through strong regional exchange activity, sovereign issuance, and growing international investment interest. This partnership between SPMI and The CMT Association further reinforces the UAE’s position as a growing financial education and investment hub, attracting global financial executives and creating new professional growth opportunities. By bringing globally recognised financial market education and technical analysis training closer to regional professionals, SPMI aims to help shape the future of finance across the broader Middle East and Global South.

"Dubai is no longer simply where capital passes through — it is where capital is deployed, where talent is trained, and where the next generation of market professionals is being formed," said Sami Abu Ahmad, CEO of SAM Precious Metals Institute. "Bringing the CMT Program closer to executives across the Gulf, Africa, and South Asia is part of our wider mission to raise professional standards in finance and precious metals throughout the region."

As part of the collaboration, both institutions will jointly explore:

• Educational initiatives and executive learning programs

• Industry conferences and seminars

• Webinars and workshops

• Knowledge-sharing and professional networking opportunities

By combining SPMI’s regional influence with The CMT Association’s global expertise, the partnership creates new opportunities for professionals seeking world-class knowledge in technical analysis, investment education, and financial market strategy.

For more information, visit: sampm.institute