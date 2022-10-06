Salima EL Kasmi launched Deverda in Dubai

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:58 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 5:04 PM

The Moroccan businesswoman, the founder of the Deverda brand, had always been fascinated by the beauty of the Berber women and the original methods they used to follow for thousands of years, as Argan oil played a key role in their daily beauty routine, and that formed the solid base on which Salima El Kasmi had built her brand and products’ lines around.

El Kasmi believed in reaching out to the roots, finding passion and inspiration, and using that as a motivation to succeed, supported by her family and especially her father, Salima managed to overcome the obstacles and the low market sentiments resulting from the global pandemic and allowed nothing to stand between her and chasing her dreams until successfully launched her beauty products lines and established her brand in the USA.

El Kasmi believed in enhancing the existence of Deverda and had no hesitation when selecting Dubai, the capital of the future to become the centre of her business in the MENA and GCC. “Dubai is growing day by day, and it is gathering a great deal of young and motivated people, based on that, I think that the growing approach of Deverda matches perfectly with the city's ideology” according to El Kasmi who loves challenges and always in search of the next summit to climb.

“Something about me that I do like is that I love challenges. Choosing a competitive market for my product and still succeeding was my challenge. I had to make that happen! Our next step is southeast Asia,” El Kasmi said.

She added “I strongly believe that self-confidence, self-esteem, and financial independence are the keys to success, I urge everyone to trust the process and believe in themselves. Choosing the right people to work with because teamwork is the key for business to succeed”

El Kasmi is also known for supporting all women who are lacking motivation, and feeling unaware of their career path as she always shares her experience and encourages them to search for what makes them happy, and what they are good at to use it as a basis of their business and success.