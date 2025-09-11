  • search in Khaleej Times
Salam Abou Hanna receives Lifetime Achievement Award in legal industry at Fluxx Awards 2025

American-Lebanese legal professional recognized for contributions spanning US and Middle East markets

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 3:45 PM

Qatar Emir joins funeral prayer for 6 victims killed in Israeli strikes on Doha

Disney confirms Abu Dhabi castle to be 'out on sea' and unlike any other in the world

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

Salam Abou Hanna has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the legal category at the Fluxx Awards 2025 held in Hong Kong. The award recognises her legal and strategic leadership contributions across the US and Middle East markets.

Ms Abou Hanna holds academic credentials in Law and Political Studies and brings experience from roles in the United States and the Middle East. Her US experience includes positions at JP Morgan Chase & Co and Shamoun & Norman Law Firm in Texas, where she managed corporate law matters and complex disputes.

Currently serving as senior executive assistant and strategic coordinator at Ben Nevis Energy and AED Global Energy, Abou Hanna supports executive leadership in regional strategy, compliance, and operations within the energy sector.

"I am not just my résumé," said Abou Hanna. "I am the lessons I've learned, the values I've stood by, and the people I've had the honour to serve."

The Fluxx Awards honour global professionals whose contributions extend beyond traditional success metrics. Winners are selected based on career consistency, impact, and leadership values.