Sahm App brings Saudi and US market access to UAE investors

Sahm Financial Limited, a UAE-based financial services firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has made its investment services available to investors in the UAE, giving eligible users access to Saudi and US equity markets through Sahm App.

Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Sahm Financial Limited provides UAE investors with a digital investment experience that brings market access, trading tools, market information and investment resources into one digital environment. Eligible UAE users can open Saudi securities accounts, US securities accounts, or both, depending on their investment needs and applicable requirements.

Sahm App is designed for self-directed investors seeking a digital way to access two major equity markets from one platform. It combines real-time market information, technical-analysis tools and advanced order functionality with portfolio-management features, AI-powered market insights, educational resources through Sahm Academy and an in-app investor community.

The platform also supports digital onboarding and offers Arabic and English interfaces, providing UAE investors with a convenient bilingual investment experience.

Sahm Financial Limited is regulated by the DFSA under Reference No. F012218 and holds DIFC Licence No. CL10742. Through its UAE-regulated operations, the company provides investment services to eligible investors while offering access to Saudi and U.S. equity markets through the Sahm App.

Sahm’s UAE development builds on its experience in Saudi Arabia, where Sahm App has grown to more than two million users since launching in December 2023.

For more information, visit: https://sahmfinancial.ae/