Sahil Khan's passion and attention to detail make him a rising star in the industry

By Abu Talha Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 4:22 PM

Sahil Khan is a young car designer from India who is making his mark in the global automotive industry. He has turned his passion for car designing into a profession, starting at the age of 14 with his first design, and starting work as a professional designer in 2014. Khan not only has a passion for designing cars but has also turned it into a successful business. He owns his design studio, Sahil Khan Designs, where he creates customised car designs for his clients.

Khan's dream is to make his company popular worldwide and work with renowned automotive brands. He aspires to design a car that not only looks great but also revolutionises the automotive industry with its innovative features and technology. His studio provides a range of services, from designing and prototyping to fabrication and installation.

Over the years, he has honed his skills and has created a name for himself in the industry. His work has been recognised and appreciated by car enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Khan's designs are a perfect blend of form and function, and his attention to detail is what sets him apart from others in the industry. He has worked on a wide range of projects, from designing concept cars to customising existing models. Some of his notable designs which is called by him as 1OF1 include the Range Rover Sports SVR , Pontiac Firebird, Mercedes AMG G63 and many more.

Khan's passion for car design has also led him to participate in various design competitions, where he has won numerous accolades. In 2017, he won the 'Best Car Design' award at the International Auto Show, held in New Delhi. Despite his success, he remains grounded and is always looking for new ways to improve his skills. He believes that car design is an ever-evolving field, and staying updated with the latest trends and technologies is crucial to succeed in the industry.

Khan is a talented young car designer from India who is making his place in the global automotive industry. With his passion, creativity, attention to detail, and his dream to make his company popular worldwide, he is sure to leave a lasting impression in the world of car design.

— Abu Talha is an independent automobile journalist.