Sahara Centre offers shoppers chance to win BMW X6 car

Offering customers the opportunity to ring in this summer in style and receive attractive returns on their shopping, Sahara Centre, Sharjah’s leading retail, dining, entertainment and leisure destination, has announced the launch of their ‘add style to your life’ campaign. Live from April 13 until August 12, customers can win a BMW X6, a sporty vehicle combined with breath-taking features, and furniture vouchers worth Dh200,000 from Marina Home on a minimum spend of Dh200.

Winners will be selected through two digital draws, the first of which will be held at 7 pm on June 17 to announce the 10 winners that will receive furniture vouchers worth Dh10,000 each. The second draw will be held on August 12 for the BMW X6 winner and reward 10 winners with furniture vouchers worth Dh10,000 each. The digital draws will be held live.

For female shoppers who spend Dh200 between 10 am and 1 pm, the number of coupons to enter the draw will be doubled, thereby increasing their chance to win. Diners at Sahara Centre will also receive two coupons if they spend a minimum of Dh200 at any eatery located at the Restaurant Area, Level 2, East Atrium.

Also Matalan shoppers will receive five coupons on every Dh200 spent at their outlet. To be eligible for the digital draw, customers need to present their invoices showing a minimum spend of Dh200, and register their details at the customer service desk. Sahara Centre is committed to customers’ happiness and regularly conducts rewarding campaigns to enrich their shopping experiences.