Safir Global founded by Ali Abuzinjal bridges gap between technology and customers through advanced tools and state-of-the-art technologies
The technology industry is growing rapidly and encompasses many different fields.
Marketing is fundamental for tech companies, and getting it right may be the difference between ordinary and extraordinary success. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to accomplish this.
Safir Global is one of the promising tech marketing agencies known for their innovate and success-driven projects. Established to eradicate the modern day marketing issues, the firm focuses on improving the way organizations reach and connect with users. Thus, bridging the gap between future sophisticated technology and normal customers by increasing technology adaptations in future smart cities and communities. With its highly dedicated team of talented professionals, the firm specialises in technology in all its sectors and have carved a niche in the field of marketing.
Founded by Ali Abuzinjal, the brain behind the venture, the Founder works with an objective of revolutionizing the digital ecosystem by supplying highly innovative, tech-centric products aimed towards improving lives.
Speaking about the brand, founder Ali Abuzinjal says, “As an organization, our mission is to assist brands in creating an efficient bridge between the company and the customer; we treat your brand as our brand and your products as our products. At Safir Global, we strive to equip your dreams with wings to fly so it can reach the epitome of success in its our technological future”.
An Emirati engineer and entrepreneur, Ali holds a master degree of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering for Khalifa University. With his extensive knowledge and expertise of over 18+ years in the field of Telecom, Smart cities, research, data privacy and technology business development,
Throughout his career in telecom industry, he participated and launched major projects life changing project, such the first broadband network in UAE and Al Reem island smart city project.
Fueled with passion and technology, the firm takes pride in being a global market player through enabling Health, Energy and Blockchain Tech companies to reach their right target audience across the continent. Having said that, the firm envisions inspiring people, empowering businesses and stirring ambition across the globe to promise a bright future, one that is full of opportunities and could facilitate the community aspect of the business.