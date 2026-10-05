Sacheerome to showcase Indian spice-inspired fragrances at Beautyworld Dubai 2026

Sacheerome, one of India’s leading fragrance and flavour companies, is set to showcase fragrance concepts exploring Indian spice notes in contemporary compositions at Beautyworld Dubai 2026, combining ingredient expertise, creative perfumery and formulation science for modern markets.

India’s centuries-old spice trade is finding a new route, this time through the fragrance industry. A heritage long associated with trade and tradition is being reinterpreted through modern perfumery as warm, spicy and aromatic notes gain traction, particularly across the Middle East.

The timing comes as the regional fragrance market enters its next phase of growth. The Middle East and Africa perfume market, valued at $8.39 billion by 2030, is growing at a CAGR of 7.3 per cent, according to Grand View Research. The UAE is expected to record the region’s fastest growth, with its perfume market projected to grow at 7.7 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030.

Sacheerome is exploring spices like saffron, pepper, cardamom, cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, star anise, clove and cinnamon, taking their warmth, freshness, depth or complexity into contemporary perfumery.

In Vogue India’s August 2026 feature on saffron fragrances, the spice is said to be having its own “vanilla moment”, showing how the note is moving beyond traditional treatments across luxury and niche fragrances.

“India has an incredibly rich palette of ingredients, particularly spices, and Kerala, known as the ‘Garden of Spices’, has been at the heart of that heritage. The opportunity is to give these ingredients a new expression, one that feels relevant to today’s fragrance consumer,” says Manoj Arora, managing director and chief perfumer, Sacheerome.

The opportunity also creates a point of connection with the Middle East, where oud, amber and musk have long been central to regional perfumery.

“Traditional Middle Eastern notes have a very strong identity and will continue to be important. At the same time, consumers are open to discovering something different. That gives us room to introduce unexpected notes and create more distinctive compositions,” Arora says.

At Sacheerome, this creative exploration is supported by natural captive ingredients, which help perfumers shape the character and performance of a composition.

Beautyworld Dubai 2026, from 6 to 8 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth Z1-F26, is an opportunity to put its new fragrance language in front of that audience, with Indian spice notes forming a central part of the showcase.

Sacheerome is an NSE-listed fragrance and flavour company with more than 10,000 products and a presence across more than 30 countries.