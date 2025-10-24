Ryanair launches record winter schedule to Amman and unveils major investment plan for Jordan

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today announced a record winter schedule for Amman, offering over 300,000 seats across 18 destinations and connecting Jordan to 12 EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The rapid restoration of Ryanair’s full operations at Amman Airport reflects the pro-business approach of the Jordanian Government and the airport’s pragmatic support, reinforcing Jordan’s position as one of the Middle East’s most attractive and accessible tourism destinations. Ryanair reaffirmed its commitment to driving inbound tourism and economic growth by offering Europe’s lowest fares, allowing visitors to spend more in Jordan’s local hotels, restaurants, and services, directly supporting job creation and local businesses.

Ryanair also unveiled an ambitious investment proposal for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which envisions increasing annual traffic by 360% to reach 3 million seats, operating 50 direct connections from European cities to Jordan, launching new flights to Marka (Amman) Airport, and maintaining year-round services to Aqaba.

Eddie Wilson, CEO, Ryanair, said: "Ryanair is thrilled to announce the return to full operations to Jordan from Oct, underlined by a record Winter schedule for Amman. With 84 weekly flights across 18 routes to 12 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Spain, Ryanair’s investment will ensure that Jordan remains a key tourist destination this Winter – delivering enhanced connectivity, increased tourism, and economic growth with Europe’s lowest fares."

"Ryanair’s rapid return to Jordan is built on a long-standing partnership between Ryanair and the Kingdom, whose pro-growth strategy will ensure Jordan remains the premier tourist destination in the Middle East. We are also excited to unveil our investment proposal which will increase Ryanair traffic to Jordan to 3m seats p.a., deliver 50 direct connections across Amman, Marka and Aqaba airports, driving job creation, tourism and economic growth. We look forward to working with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to deliver this exciting plan and introducing millions of passengers from across Europe to Jordan’s rich culture and unique history," Wilson added.

Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr Emad Hijazeen, said: "Today’s announcement of 18 Ryanair routes to Amman for the winter 25/26 season marks a truly exceptional milestone for Jordan’s aviation and tourism sectors. This expansion not only reinforces Jordan’s position as a key tourism and investment hub in the region, but also plays a vital role in supporting our national economy and creating new opportunities across the tourism value chain. Our partnership with Ryanair, which began in 2018, has evolved into a model of a successful partnership built on trust, resilience, and shared vision."

Dr Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, managing director, Jordan Tourism Board, added: "Since the start of our partnership in 2018, Ryanair has been an essential strategic tool in promoting Jordan as a competitive and accessible destination for European travellers. Together, we have achieved exceptional results, welcoming more than a million visitors since the start of this strategic partnership from across Europe, diversifying source markets, and helping Jordan achieve record-breaking tourism numbers in multiple seasons. Beyond routes and capacity, our joint marketing initiatives and campaigns since 2018 have played a truly transformative role in positioning Jordan globally, showcasing it as a must-visit destination for travellers of all profiles, from cultural explorers to adventure seekers and families alike. These initiatives are carefully localised, translated, and tailored for each market in its own language, ensuring maximum impact, relevance, and efficiency in reaching diverse audiences across Europe."