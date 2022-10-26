Runfy, Cardano and Ripple to elevate in the coming years

By Vivek Mishra Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 5:48 PM

The Runfy (RUNF) project seeks to reward users who use their platform with RUNF tokens if they meet their fitness goals. The project uses blockchain technology to solve the health challenges of its community members by rewarding them with passive income and incentivising them to achieve their fitness goals for a long period.

Runfy is powering a healthier crypto economy

Runfy (RUNF) is the token powering the two universes in the RUNF ecosystem. It will be used as a monetary incentive to encourage participants to stay active and live healthily. The RunfTR universe will give RUNF token holders special access to trained fitness instructors and diet consultants. These trainers will provide dedicated lifestyle and counseling services in exchange for RUNF tokens.

The RunfShop universe, the shopping centre of the ecosystem, will be accessible to holders of the RUNF token. There, users will be able to buy equipment from fitness companies. Trading of pre-owned fitness gear is also permitted in the marketplace. RUNF mobile app will easily enable users to track calories, nutritional intake, and training data. The app also comes with customizable and actionable tips to assist users in achieving fitness goals.

The ongoing pre-sale of the RUNF token attracts a five per cent bonus on every purchase. A 15 per cent bonus is available to investors who purchase RUNF tokens within 15 minutes of signing up. Depending on the crypto token used for the purchase, an additional 14 per cent to 22 per cent bonus also applies to each sale. RUNF project has more attractions in its official roadmap, making it a strong contender to be the next big cryptocurrency.

Cardano – The first proof-of-stake blockchain network

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform with the mission of providing Web3 innovators and visionaries with the tools for bringing positive change to the world of decentralised finance (DeFi) and beyond.

The ADA open-source project uses the Ouroboros proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to securely record financial data shared on its network of validator nodes.

The PoS mechanism eliminates the immense computing resources proof-of-work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin (BTC) need for crypto mining by relying on multiple random validators to verify the accuracy of a transaction before it is added to the chain of blocks.

Since the world is becoming more conscious of climate change and its harmful effects, more crypto users and institutions may favour PoS chains over their PoW counterparts. The price of Cardano (ADA) is predicted to appreciate as this shift happens in real-time.

Ripple – Number one choice for cross-border payments

Ripple (XRP) is a crypto-powered digital payment company that operates the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source blockchain with its native XRP cryptocurrency.

XRPL provides an alternative to traditional banking systems by running a public gateway for payment settlements and asset exchange. It functions as a trusted middleman in transferring international fiat and digital currencies.

XRP uses a consensus mechanism via a network of bank-owned computer servers to validate transactions and account balances. This feature results in reduced energy requirements, faster confirmation speeds, and negligible transaction costs.

XRP occupies a unique position as a cryptocurrency token accepted by many banking and financial institutions worldwide.

Excluding stablecoins, it enters the list of the top five cryptocurrency tokens ranked on CoinMarketCap by market capitalisation. The price of XPR is predicted to increase in value as it gains recognition among more corporate institutions and as crypto grows in its acceptance as a medium of exchange and store of value.

Most popular fitness strategies do not have a means of extending a user’s interest in the plan over an extended period. The RUNF token eliminates this friction by stimulating participants to hit fitness targets by providing an income opportunity.

The latest crypto news indicates that cryptocurrencies with passive earning mechanisms are trending among crypto investors and degens. So, why not make a good choice by investing in this community-backed fitness token?

Vivek Mishra is a wealth analyst at Wealth Mantra Consultant