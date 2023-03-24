RPM wins Gold Stevie award for innovative management in healthcare industry

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 3:15 PM

Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the UAE – received four Stevie awards, including a Gold Stevie award for innovative management in the healthcare industry for organisations with 100 or more employees, in the fourth annual Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards programme to recognise innovation in the workplace in 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programmes such as The International Business Awards for 20 years.

More than 800 nominations from organisations across the Middle East and North Africa were considered this year. In addition to their gold win, RPM managed to impress judges with innovative ideas implemented at the workplace, earning them a Silver Stevie Award for Excellence in Innovation in Health Care Industries for organisations with 100 or more Employees, a Silver Stevie award for Innovative Achievement in Thought Leadership and a Silver Stevie award for Innovative Achievement in Human Resources.

Commenting the big announcement, Major Tom Louis, CEO at RPM, said: “On behalf of the entire organisation, I feel honoured and humbled to be awarded four Stevie awards in four different categories. Recognitions like these, especially from reputed organisations like Stevie awards, not only gives us international recognition but also motivates us." He added: “We’re going to work even harder on evolving our solutions, workplace environment and staff policies to ensure our employees’ well-being and the welfare of the communities we operate in."

Recognising the major role employees have played in its business growth over the past years, RPM has spared no efforts into honing their skills through training and reinforcement programs; ensuring their well-being by appointing a dedicated Welfare Officer; caring for their physical and mental health by launching happiness initiatives; and going the extra mile to recognise their contributions.

With two out of four awards granted for achievements in Thought Leadership and Human Resources, RPM is leading by example in terms of creating an inclusive, accepting and tolerant cross-border workplace for approximately 1,500 employees of over 20 nationalities, all subjected to an equally-efficient human resources model and taught that their mission knows no race, age, gender, social or national boundaries.

Most recently, RPM implemented a menstrual leave policy for their admin staff on the occasion of Women's Day, enabling female staff to opt for a half-day paid leave when they are experiencing severe menstrual symptoms and discomfort. The company also welcomed over 30 new Emirati employees through the Hayak Fe RPM programme, and commemorated Hag Al Laila, a traditional yearly event in the UAE, stressing the importance of celebrating local cultures as one family.

Judges of the Stevie Awards have qualified RPM’s submissions as strong, mentioning that they were impressed by the organisation’s accomplishments and determination to affect people’s lives positively. They highlighted that the organisation clearly demonstrated a commitment to the development and well-being of its employees, with one of them saying: “It is impressive to see the company go above and beyond to ensure the satisfaction and happiness of its staff, particularly during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic."

It’s important to note that gold, silver, and bronze Stevie award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 executives around the world acting as judges on six juries.