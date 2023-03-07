Royal Lounge Properties congratulates Emirati Women on International Women's Day

Randa Mustafa, founder and partner at Royal Lounge Properties

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 5:06 PM

Royal Lounge Properties are pleased to congratulate women, especially Emirati women in particular on the occasion of International Women's Day. Women commend great and active role in the development, construction, and upbringing of generations. The company especially congratulates Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation, the pioneer of women's work at the local and global levels and (supporter of women) at the global level and the greatest supporter of the march of women in all local, Arab and international fields and forums. On this occasion, Randa Mustafa, founder and partner at Royal Lounge Properties, said: "I consider myself one of the luckiest people when I decided to settle in the UAE and to live here and build my career over 20 years. Thanks to the enterprising environment, laws, and work facilities provided by the UAE, I have achieved remarkable success in a short period. I have become part of a distinguished number of businesswomen who have succeeded in making an outstanding contribution to the development of both the society and country. The achievements have made them the best partners in the area of sustainable development, in the bringing up of generations and the prosperity of the country.” We are proud that we established Royal Lounge Properties in Abu Dhabi, which has gained a good reputation by providing the highest levels of service to clients. The company's extensive and in-depth knowledge, experience in the real estate market, and strong relations with developers and banking institutions have allowed it to provide clients with the best investment or housing solutions through an integrated and professional team. The company has won the satisfaction of clients and business partners. The company have received many awards from Aldar Properties, Q Properties, MAG Properties, and many other developers in UAE. Furthermore, it has been awarded an international award as the best luxury real estate company from Luxury LifeStyle Awards in New York. Mustafa added: “I am pleased to unveil our new look and to announce our expansion and the opening of our new branch in The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. The island is important as it is; it is a centre for investment areas in the emirate link between Yas Island, Al Fahad, Ramhan, and Jubail with Abu Dhabi Island. Saadiyat Island is attracting local and international investments due to the stunning beaches, international museums, and luxurious cultural, educational, and entertainment attractions." The company invites you to visit us and share with everyone more about the services we offer. The team is ready to serve you throughout the week and provide the best investment opportunities. For those interested in investing or buying property, Royal Lounge Properties can be contacted at info@royallp.com or 800 795.