Royal Bullion Capital Trading signs strategic bond investment deal with Iron Fuel Trading

Royal Bullion Capital (RBC), a global player in gold trading, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Iron Fuel Trading, a Philippines-based trading company. Under the terms of the agreement, Iron Fuel will invest in RBC through a bond-based structure, marking a significant step in strengthening RBC’s financial base and global growth trajectory.

The partnership leverages RBC’s deep expertise in gold trade and Iron Fuel Trading vision for securing value in high-growth sectors. The bond investment not only provides RBC with additional liquidity to expand its trading operations but also offers Iron Fuel a secured channel into the lucrative precious metals market.

Speaking on the agreement, Dr Murali Krishna Katragadda, chairman and founder of Royal Bullion Capital Trading LLC said: “This partnership with Iron Fuel Trading reflects our commitment to building strong, transparent, and sustainable financial collaborations. The investment will accelerate our expansion in global gold markets while ensuring consistent value creation for stakeholders.”

The president and chief executive officer of Iron Fuel Trading added: “We are confident in Royal Bullion Capital’s track record and industry expertise. This bond- backed investment offers us the security we require while aligning with our vision of strategic, growth-oriented investments in global markets.”

The collaboration between RBC and Iron Fuel Trading is expected to unlock new opportunities in the gold trade ecosystem, enhance cross-border trade relations, and set the stage for future cooperation in commodities and structured finance.