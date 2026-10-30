Royal Art to open exclusive luxury furniture showroom in Sharjah

The UAE’s luxury interiors landscape is set to welcome a distinctive new destination as Royal Art – Sculpted Luxury prepares to unveil its exclusive showroom in Sharjah on November 1, 2026, introducing a collection of handcrafted gemstone furniture and decorative pieces.

Bringing together the natural beauty of gemstones and exceptional craftsmanship, Royal Art offers a selection of luxury furniture and statement pieces designed for discerning homeowners, interior designers, architects and collectors who appreciate exclusivity and timeless elegance.

The showroom will feature an extensive range of gemstone coffee tables, side tables, console tables, luxurious beds, statement pianos, decorative cabinets, mirrors, mantel clocks, candelabras and ornamental vases. Each creation combines the richness of natural stones with intricate sculptural detailing, transforming functional furniture into works of art.

From the deep emerald tones of malachite and the royal blues of lapis lazuli to the warm translucence of honey onyx, the collection celebrates some of nature’s most extraordinary materials. Elaborate brass and gold-toned sculptural accents further enhance the grandeur and individuality of these creations.

More than a conventional furniture showroom, Royal Art presents a space where luxury meets artistry. Whether creating an impressive centrepiece for a grand living room, furnishing an elegant residence or selecting a distinctive collectible, visitors can explore creations that bring personality, sophistication and a sense of royalty into their spaces.

"At Royal Art, we believe that everyone sees something royal in the home they have built with love. Royal Art was born from the desire to honour that feeling and bring nature’s artistry closer to everyday living," said CA Amit Khaitan, managing director of Al Taj Marble & Tiles Ind LLC.