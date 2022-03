Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance release financial results

Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 12:08 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 12:10 PM

Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East) released an 'Independent Auditors' report on the summary of financial statements.

The accompanying summary financial statements stated good performance and consistency, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year 2021