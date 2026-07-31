ROX UAE by Futures Trans Motors opens new showroom at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

Naser Abdulazeez Bin Ahmed, CEO of Futures Trans Motors, officially inaugurated the new ROX UAE showroom at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, marking another milestone in the company's expansion across the UAE.

The new showroom reflects ROX UAE's commitment to bringing its intelligent luxury mobility solutions closer to customers in the capital while providing greater convenience, accessibility and a premium customer experience. Strategically located in Marina Mall, the facility enables customers to explore the latest ROX vehicle lineup, experience the brand's advanced technologies, and receive expert consultation from a dedicated sales team.

Speaking during the inauguration, Naser Abdulazeez Bin Ahmed, CEO of Futures Trans Motors, said: "The opening of our Abu Dhabi showroom is an important step in our journey to strengthen ROX's presence across the UAE. Our priority is to provide customers with an exceptional ownership experience — from their first interaction with the brand to comprehensive after-sales support. This showroom brings us closer to our customers in Abu Dhabi and reflects our commitment to innovation, quality and service excellence."

The opening forms part of ROX UAE's broader growth strategy to enhance customer accessibility and expand its retail and service network across the country. The company also announced that its dedicated Abu Dhabi Service Centre is scheduled to open next month, further reinforcing its investment in customer satisfaction and comprehensive after-sales support.

With the inauguration of the Marina Mall showroom and the upcoming service centre, ROX UAE by Futures Trans Motors continues to expand its presence in the UAE, making premium intelligent mobility more accessible to customers in Abu Dhabi while delivering the customer-centric experience the brand is known for.